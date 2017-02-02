Hazard plays down transfer rumours by praising Chelsea 'family'
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Brighton & Hove Albion lost 3-1 at playoff-chasing Huddersfield Town as the leaders of England's second-tier Championship missed the chance to go four points clear on Thursday.
It was a third straight away defeat for Brighton, after losses at Preston North End and to non-league Lincoln City in the FA Cup fourth round, and left them a point above Newcastle United, who drew 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday.
Brighton, who had conceded just 18 league goals going into the Huddersfield match, shipped three in the first half, falling behind when Tommy Smith curled the ball home after nine minutes.
They drew level when Tomer Hemed rounded the keeper for his 12th goal of the season after 20 minutes but were soon behind again when Town striker Nahki Wells crashed home a right-foot finish from 20 metres in the 36th.
Elias Kachunga headed into an empty net on the rebound in first-half stoppage time and Brighton's frustrations were compounded after the break when Lewis Dunk was sent off for a second booking in the 67th minute.
Huddersfield's victory left them fifth on 52 points, eight adrift of Brighton after 28 matches.
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.
Olympique Lyonnais are expecting competition from various clubs as they hold "advanced talks" to sign midfielder Bertrand Traore from Premier League champions Chelsea, the Ligue 1 team's president Jean-Michel Aulas said.