Spanish bullfighter gored to death in French ring
MADRID A Spanish bullfighter died on Saturday after he tripped in the ring and was gored in the chest by the bull in southwestern France, according to media reports.
LONDON Newcastle United's Aleksandar Mitrovic escaped a red card and then scored the winner as they returned to the top of England's second-tier Championship with a 1-0 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers.
The home fans felt Serbia international Mitrovic should not have been on the pitch when he found the net having earlier avoided a second booking for a clumsy challenge on the keeper.
Mitrovic made the most of his luck and slotted home on 44 minutes to put Rafa Benitez's side one point ahead of second-placed Brighton & Hove Albion.
Chris Hughton's side had briefly replaced them at the top earlier in the day after Tomer Hemed scored twice in their 4-1 destruction of Burton Albion.
Below them, Huddersfield Town posted a fifth straight victory in all competitions with a 2-1 win at Queens Park Rangers to leapfrog Reading, who drew 0-0 with Barnsley.
Derby County, trailing 3-0 at the break to Bristol City, recorded the day's best comeback after a Darren Bent double and a goal from Tom Ince evened things up, while Cardiff City dented Leeds United's promotion hopes with a surprise 2-0 win at Elland Road.
Former European Cup winners Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa both lost, 5-1 to Norwich City and 1-0 to Ipswich Town respectively.
(Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Toby Davis)
ST PETERSBURG, Russia Hosts Russia eased to a 2-0 win over New Zealand on Saturday in the opening match of the Confederations Cup, a tournament seen as a test for the country before it stages next year's World Cup.
LE MANS, France Favourites Toyota led the 24 Hours of Le Mans sportscar race at the quarter distance on Saturday with champions Porsche left with just one car battling it out against the Japanese manufacturer's three.