Everton sign Dutchman Klaassen, Sunderland keeper Pickford
Everton have boosted their ranks for next season by signing Ajax Amsterdam's Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen and promising young Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford on Thursday.
Huddersfield Town kept up the pressure on the top two teams in the Championship with a 1-0 win over fellow promotion hopefuls Reading thanks to a late goal by Philip Billing on Tuesday.
Billing struck from close range with eight minutes left to take third-placed Huddersfield back within four points of Brighton & Hove Albion, who trail leaders Newcastle United by a point.
Newcastle beat Aston Villa 2-0 on Monday to reach 69 points while Brighton won 2-0 at Barnsley on Saturday. Huddersfield's win gives them 64 points, ahead of fourth-placed Reading on 60.
Huddersfield lead the teams in the playoff places. Sheffield Wednesday, who occupy the final spot, lost 2-1 at home to Brentford and stay level on 58 points with Leeds United.
The top three all have a game in hand over their immediate rivals in England's second-tier Championship.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Clare Fallon)
OSLO World champion Dafne Schippers was involved in a bizarre women's 200 metres at the Oslo Diamond League meeting on Thursday when the Dutchwoman false-started, was allowed to race and won, was then disqualified and finally reinstated.
NEW YORK A former banker at Julius Baer and Credit Suisse pleaded guilty on Thursday to a U.S. money laundering conspiracy charge in connection with a wide-ranging corruption probe of FIFA, the world soccer governing body.