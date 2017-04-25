Britain Football Soccer - Wolverhampton Wanderers v Huddersfield Town - Sky Bet Championship - Molineux - 25/4/17Huddersfield Town players celebrate as they confirmed a playoff place after the matchMandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

Huddersfield Town guaranteed their place in the Championship's four-team playoffs with a 1-0 victory at Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday.

Izzy Brown, on loan from Chelsea, proved the Terriers' match-winner with his low drive just after the half-hour mark.

The victory moved three-times English champions Huddersfield up from fifth into third place on 81 points, securing their place in the playoffs for the first time.

The second tier Championship's top two, Brighton & Hove Albion and Newcastle United, have already booked their automatic places in English football's top-flight.

The winners of the playoffs will play in the Premier League next season and while Huddersfield won the English title three times, in successive years between 1924 and 1926, they are one of only two English champion clubs not to have played in the top-flight in the Premier League era.

(Reporting by Ian Chadband; Editing by Toby Davis)