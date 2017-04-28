Britain Football Soccer - Cardiff City v Newcastle United - Sky Bet Championship - Cardiff City Stadium - 28/4/17 Cardiff City’s Aron Gunnarsson waves to fans during a lap of honour at the end of the match Mandatory Credit: Action Images / Andrew Boyers Livepic

LONDON Newcastle United kept alive their slender hopes of winning England's Championship (second division) title on Friday when two goals in 10 minutes from Christian Atsu and Isaac Hayden gave them a 2-0 win at Cardiff in their penultimate game of the season.

The win put already-promoted Newcastle one point behind leaders Brighton & Hove Albion. The south-coast club can snatch the crown with a game to spare if they win at home to Bristol City on Saturday.

Newcastle, along with Premier League club West Ham United, had their offices raided on Wednesday by tax investigators who said they had arrested several men for suspected Income Tax and National Insurance fraud.

The Magpies put the off-field problems behind them on Friday to dominate the second half against Cardiff, with Atsu scoring from a free kick in the 55th and Hayden making it 2-0 with a swerving shot from 20 metres 10 minutes later.

(Writing by Clare Fallon; Editing by Larry Fine)