Alonso expecting grid penalties in Baku
LONDON Fernando Alonso is expecting more grid penalties in Azerbaijan this weekend as a consequence of Honda-powered McLaren's ongoing power unit problems.
LONDON Neither Fulham nor Reading were able to strike an early advantage in the race for promotion to the Premier League as they drew 1-1 in the first leg of their Championship playoff semi-final on Saturday.
Against the run of play, Jordan Obita fired Reading ahead from a difficult angle in the 53rd minute but Fulham's Tom Cairney deservedly headed the hosts level 12 minutes later.
Reading's Paul McShane was shown a straight red card for a wild challenge in the 80th minute but Fulham could not make use of their numerical advantage in the closing stages.
Sheffield Wednesday travel to Huddersfield Town for the second semi-final on Sunday ahead of the second legs in midweek.
(Reporting By Tom Hayward,; Editing by Neville Dalton)
LONDON Fernando Alonso is expecting more grid penalties in Azerbaijan this weekend as a consequence of Honda-powered McLaren's ongoing power unit problems.
LONDON Victorious Pakistan players dominated the Champions Trophy team of the tournament which was announced on Monday with their captain Sarfraz Ahmed named captain of the side.
BIRMINGHAM, England Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova says returning to the scene of her "fairytale" first grand slam win will be a particularly emotional occasion this year.