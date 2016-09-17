Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Huddersfield Town continued to set the pace in England's second-tier Championship on Saturday with a 2-1 victory over Queens Park Rangers as a couple of their main challengers surprisingly slipped up.
Goals from Kasey Palmer, a teenager on loan from Chelsea, and German Elias Kachunga earned the leaders a comfortable cushion against Rangers before a late header from QPR's Idrissa Sylla made for a nervy finish for the Terriers.
The win enabled Huddersfield to inch two points clear of the field after defeats for Newcastle United and Barnsley, the teams who had started the afternoon as their nearest pursuers.
Rafa Benitez's Newcastle saw their progress rudely checked after five successive victories with a shock 2-0 home defeat to Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Chancel Mbemba's own goal on 29 minutes and a brilliant strike from Helder Costa earned the points for Walter Zenga's team.
Barnsley were beaten 2-1 by Jaap Stam's Reading, who extended their unbeaten run to five matches despite having to play for 56 minutes with only 10 men following the dismissal of their early goalscorer Garath McCleary.
The slip-ups enabled Norwich City, who came from behind to win 2-1 at Nottingham Forest thanks to a superb 20-metre winner from Graham Dorrans, to move into second place.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
