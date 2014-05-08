Derby appoint former Birmingham boss Rowett as manager
Championship side Derby County have appointed former defender Gary Rowett as their new manager on a contract that runs until the end of the 2018-19 season, the club confirmed on Tuesday.
Derby County came from behind to win 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Albion thanks to an own goal by unlucky home keeper Tomasz Kuszczak in their English Championship (second tier) playoff semi-final first leg on Thursday.
Chris Martin's shot just before halftime struck the crossbar and rebounded into the net off the Polish stopper's back after Martin had brought the scores level with a penalty following Jesse Lingard's early opener for the hosts.
The two teams, who are chasing a spot in the Premier League, will meet again on Sunday with the aggregate winners reaching the May 24 playoff final against either Wigan Athletic or Queens Park Rangers, who play their semi-final first leg on Friday.
Brighton, who reached the playoffs thanks to a stoppage-time winner at the end of the league season, took the lead after 18 minutes when on-loan Manchester United forward Lingard slammed the ball home after his first effort was blocked.
Classy Derby, who finished third behind automatically promoted Leicester City and Burnley in the league standings, were not trailing Oscar Garcia's Brighton for long.
Former England manager Steve McClaren's Derby side equalised through Martin's perfectly-placed penalty just before the half hour following a rash foul by ex-England defender Matthew Upson.
A fine move then led to Derby's fortuitous winner and they held on for the victory with the unlucky hosts hitting the woodwork in the second half.
Simon Mignolet has urged his Liverpool team mates to build on last weekend's "old school" comeback against Burnley as they prepare for a visit to fellow top-four rivals Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday.
Briton Joanna Rowsell Shand announced her retirement from international cycling on Tuesday, calling time on a stellar 10-year career that garnered two Olympic golds and five World Championship triumphs.