Arsenal's Gervinho (L) reacts next to Robin Van Persie after being sent off during their English Premier League football match against Newcastle United in Newcastle, northern England, August 13, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Newcastle United and Arsenal were charged by the FA on Monday for failing to control their players during their bad-tempered goalless draw in the opening Premier League match of the season at St James' Park on Saturday.

Arsenal's new striker Gervinho was sent off on his debut for striking Newcastle's Joey Barton, while their midfielder Alex Song could face sanctions after being charged with violent conduct after stamping on Barton in an incident which was missed by referee Peter Walton.

Both clubs reported the news on their websites and have until August18 to appeal against the charges.

Arsenal have already said they will appeal Gervinho's sending off.

In a statement the FA said: "Both clubs have been charged following a mass confrontation of players following an incident in which Arsenal's Gervinho was shown a red card in the 75th minute."

There was a mass confrontation of players following the incident with Newcastle's players claiming Gervinho dived to try and gain a penalty.

Following Gervinho's dismissal Arsenal lodged a claim that the standard punishment of a three-match suspension was excessive.

Both clubs have until 1600 (5:00 p.m. BST) on Thursday to respond to the charges. Song must reply by 1800 (7:00 p.m. BST) on Tuesday.

Barton was shown a yellow card for his part in the confrontation.

