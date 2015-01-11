LONDON Bob Peeters has been sacked as head coach of Charlton after eight months in charge, the English Championship club said on Sunday.

Peeters, who signed a 12-month contract with the second tier side in May, leaves the Charlton 14th in the table with 31 points from 25 matches.

The Belgian made a promising start as manager but Saturday's 1-0 home defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion means Charlton have gone eight league games without a win.

"Charlton have terminated the contract of head coach Bob Peeters with immediate effect," the club said in a statement on their website (www.cafc.co.uk).

Senior professional development coach Patrick van Houdt and performance analyst Guy Kiala have also had their contracts terminated.

(Reporting By Michael Hann, editing by Pritha Sarkar)