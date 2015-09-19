LONDON Two Arsenal players were sent off and managers Arsene Wenger and Jose Mourinho traded jibes as Chelsea ended their mini-slump with a 2-0 win in the latest instalment of the two clubs' spiky rivalry on Saturday.

Goals from Kurt Zouma after 53 minutes and a deflected shot from Eden Hazard in stoppage time that wrong-footed former Chelsea team mate Petr Cech in the Arsenal goal, gave Chelsea victory in an ill-tempered derby.

Arsenal defender Gabriel was shown a straight red just before halftime for kicking out at Diego Costa while Santi Cazorla was shown a second yellow for a rash challenge on former Arsenal skipper Cesc Fabregas after 79 minutes.

The subplots continued with Chelsea skipper John Terry demoted to the bench for the first time in a league match when fit by Mourinho, who was quick to dismiss Wenger as a moaner after the game.

"I've played against Arsenal I don't know 12, 15, maybe 18 times... And only once he didn't moan," the Portuguese coach said, referring to Arsenal's victory over Chelsea in the pre-season Community Shield game in August.

"And on that day we lost the game, we lost a cup, it was not good for us. We behaved in a fantastic way, no excuses, no crying, not moaning," he said. "I have to cope with my defeats. Tonight he has to cope with his defeat."

Mourinho, who has not lost to Wenger in 11 encounters in the Premier League, said Arsenal had lost their heads amid the intensity of the London derby.

"Every derby, you don't win without emotional control," he said.

RAISED ARMS

Gabriel's dismissal came in the aftermath of a bust-up between Costa and Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny in the visitors' penalty area a minute earlier when Costa appeared to raise his arms and strike the Arsenal defender.

"I think it’s unacceptable what (Costa) does to Koscielny. He pushes him down, he hits him in the face. I do not understand (referee) Mike Dean’s decision at all," Wenger said.

"Why does Diego Costa stay on the pitch and Gabriel is sent off? He will do the same next week and it’s always the same, he is always provoking."

Cazorla was shown the red card after a rash, sliding challenge on his Spain team mate Fabregas, whose fine free kick eight minutes into the second half was headed in by Zouma.

It was Zouma's first Premier League goal and, perhaps more significantly, he was in the team in place of skipper Terry.

Arsenal made few clear-cut chances of their own and have not beaten Chelsea in their last eight league matches and not scored against them in their last five.

The result lifted Chelsea from 17th into mid-table while Arsenal, who have had three players sent off this week following Olivier Giroud's dismissal against Dinamo Zagreb on Wednesday, stayed fourth, at least until Saturday's later matches.

