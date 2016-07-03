Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Chelsea have signed Belgian forward Michy Batshuayi from Olympique Marseille on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Sunday.
The 22-year-old was in the Belgium squad which reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016.
"I am delighted to sign for one of the biggest clubs in Europe and embark on the next chapter in my career," Batshuayi told the club website.
"I hope I can help Chelsea win many trophies during my time at Stamford Bridge."
He said his Belgium team mates Eden Hazard and Thibaut Courtois, both Chelsea players, had told him many good things about the London club.
"This is a fantastic opportunity for myself and my family, I am looking forward to playing in the Premier League next season," Batshuayi added.
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.