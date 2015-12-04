Football - Swansea City v AFC Bournemouth - Barclays Premier League - Liberty Stadium - 21/11/15Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe acknowledges fans after the gameMandatory Credit: Action Images / Alan WalterLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

LONDON Bournemouth hope to build on a dramatic finish to last weekend's 3-3 draw with Everton when they visit Premier League champions Chelsea on Saturday, manager Eddie Howe said.

Two-nil down after 80 minutes, the promoted club drew level, conceded a third goal in added time but then scored an even later equaliser.

"It was certainly a nice feeling at the end of the game," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"You hope a result like that can really boost the confidence and the belief of the players. It certainly helps to build momentum.

"What we are looking to do now is to turn our performances into wins, and hopefully a game like Everton can be the catalyst for that."

Bournemouth lie 18th after failing to win since September, and face Manchester United after Chelsea.

"The next two games are going to be a big showing of how far we have come in recent times," Howe added.

"From our perspective, we are meeting Chelsea at a good time. We are in a good place at the moment and building momentum."

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)