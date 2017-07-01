Confederations Cup third-place playoff goes to extra time
MOSCOW Portugal and Mexico will play extra time to decide who wins third place in the Confederations Cup after the two sides drew their playoff match 1-1 after 90 minutes on Sunday.
Goalkeeper Willy Caballero has joined Premier League champions Chelsea as a free agent after being released by Manchester City, the London-based club said on Saturday.
Caballero, 35, moved to England in the summer of 2014 from Malaga and made 26 appearances for City under Pep Guardiola last season.
He will serve as back-up to Thibaut Courtois at Chelsea, who sold second-choice keeper Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth in May.
"I am very happy to join Chelsea, the champions of England. I am looking forward to meeting the guys and helping the club achieve more success in the coming season," Caballero told the club's website. (www.chelseafc.com)
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
WELLINGTON British and Irish Lions flanker Sean O'Brien has been cleared to play the third and final test against the All Blacks at Eden Park next Saturday after being found not guilty of dangerous play during the second match in Wellington.
WELLINGTON All Blacks centre Sonny Bill Williams has been suspended for four weeks and will miss the third and deciding test against the British and Irish Lions at Eden Park in Auckland next Saturday.