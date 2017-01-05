Chelsea defender Gary Cahill expects the side to draw strength from their extended winning run in the Premier League and not dwell on the 2-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Wednesday.

A Dele Alli brace either side of the break ended a remarkable 13-game streak that has taken Chelsea five points clear at the top of the standings but Cahill remains adamant that the loss will not derail their title bid.

"We were short all over the pitch, I don't know why. We are not robots," Cahill told British media on Wednesday.

"It was a great opportunity for us but one defeat out of 14 is not a problem. We won't dwell on this for a week, we go again and kick off another run."

Chelsea will now switch their focus to Sunday's FA Cup third round clash against Peterborough United.

"We've got the cup game to prepare for and then we go again in the league... dust this one off and go again."

The league leaders, who have lost twice on the road this season, visit defending champions Leicester on Jan. 14 before travelling to second-placed Liverpool on Jan. 31.

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by John O'Brien)