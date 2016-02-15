Chelsea head into Tuesday night's Champions League match against Paris St Germain with renewed confidence in their scoring abilities after putting five past Newcastle United on Saturday, defender Gary Cahill has said.

Last season's Premier League champions have mounted an abysmal defence of their title so far this season, but turned in arguably their best attacking performance of the campaign against Steve McClaren's relegation-threatened side.

Diego Costa, Pedro, Willian and Bertrand Traore got the goals as interim manager Guus Hiddink's men warmed up for the midweek European tie against PSG, who knocked Chelsea out of the competition last season.

"We want to go as far as we can in the Champions League and the FA Cup and this is a very important week for the football club," Cahill told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"We got off to a great start this weekend and we have arguably the biggest games of the season coming up for us now, so we go into the week with the confidence from this game and knowing how important it is going to be."

Cahill, making his first league start of 2016, also praised the intensity shown by his team mates against Newcastle.

"We chased back, we harassed, we won the ball back numerous times very quickly after we lost it," Cahill said.

"That was pleasing but the flair players were on fire and we played really well. We didn't get everything right because we conceded late on, but most things we got right."

