FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 hours ago
Chalobah joins Watford from Chelsea
#Brexit
#Markets
#Trump
#LiuXiaobo
#ReutersInvestigates
#Wimbledon
Sections
Featured
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Technology
High-speed Hyperloop project ready for key test in Nevada
Federer the hot favourite
Sport
Federer the hot favourite
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
ECB wary of putting end date on QE - sources
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 13, 2017 / 10:46 PM / 10 hours ago

Chalobah joins Watford from Chelsea

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Chelsea's England under-21 midfielder Nathaniel Chalobah has joined fellow London Premier League club Watford on a five-year deal for an undisclosed fee, the clubs said on Thursday.

After several loans, including helping Watford reach the Championship playoff final in 2013, Chalobah was a part of Antonio Conte’s title-winning Chelsea squad last season.

The 22-year-old made 15 appearances in all competitions to claim a league winner’s medal and was part of England's European Championship under-21 squad that reached the semi-finals.

He has had loan spells at Nottingham Forest, Middlesbrough, Burnley, Reading and Napoli, and made 42 appearances at Watford during the 2012/13 season, scoring five goals.

Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Andrew Both

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.