Chelsea need to improve a lot before they could be considered Premier League title contenders, manager Antonio Conte has said after his resurgent side beat Southampton 2-0 on Sunday.

Chelsea have won four successive league games after their 3-0 loss to Arsenal last month and have climbed to fourth in the table after 10 games, a point behind leaders Manchester City.

"It's early for us to speak about title contenders. We can improve a lot. We must improve," Conte told British media.

"After the first part of the season -- during January -- I can tell more about this run.

"We know that the road is long but the confidence is increasing... It's not important for us to look at the table now. If you ask me a prediction or an expectation of our championship, it's very difficult to talk about this."

Chelsea will hope to extend their winning run in the league when they host sixth-placed Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

