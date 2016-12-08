Chelsea manager Antonio Conte "doesn't do second" and the club's rise to the top of the Premier League standings under the Italian is hardly surprising, Juventus and Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon has said.

The 38-year-old has played under Conte both in Juventus, who won three consecutive Serie A titles under the manager, and the Italian national team, who made it to the quarter finals of the Euro earlier this year.

"It doesn't surprise me at all that Chelsea are top of the Premier League," Buffon told Fox Sports.

"He is a winner, he doesn't do second place. I am sure behind the scenes he has privately been getting players into line."

"They have a great chance in the league. Not only do they have one of the best coaches in Europe - but not competing in Europe they have a week between games which is going to help them a lot as the season goes on."

Chelsea have 34 points, three more than Arsenal, and they host seventh-placed West Bromwich Albion on Sunday.

