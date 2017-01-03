Midfielder Coutinho extends contract with Liverpool
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
Chelsea will face their biggest test of the season against Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday, manager Antonio Conte said as his team chase Premier League history.
Chelsea, who finished 10th in the league last season, are five points clear at the top and will arrive at White Hart Lane seeking to better Arsenal's record of 13 consecutive victories in a season.
"It's another challenge, another type of football to face (from Stoke) because Tottenham like to play from the back. They like to put a lot of pressure on when you are in possession," Conte said.
"We have to prepare very well because this game for sure will be very, very tough for us, but also for them. For sure (this match) is the biggest test. I think for us now every game is the biggest test."
Chelsea showed great resilience in their 4-2 win over Stoke City but Conte expected a different challenge from their next opponents.
"Tottenham is a good team. Last season they could have won the title and this season they have a stronger team. For sure we will see a good game," the Italian added.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)
Brazil international midfielder Philippe Coutinho has extended his contract with Liverpool, the Premier League side said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
MELBOURNE There have been a few false dawns in Grigor Dimitrov's career so it was no surprise that he spent so much time talking about how this year was going to be different after reaching his first grand slam semi-final in three years on Wednesday.
LONDON Ross Brawn says Formula One's dream scenario would be for the performance gap to be narrowed to the point where smaller teams can hope to emulate the fairytale success of Premier League champions Leicester City.