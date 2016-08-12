Brtitain Football Soccer - Chelsea - Antonio Conte Press Conference - Chelsea Training Ground - 12/8/16Chelsea manager Antonio Conte during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Antonio Conte is determined to boost Chelsea's confidence as they look to improve on last season's miserable Premier League campaign.

Chelsea offered a disappointing defence of their 2015 title, sacking Jose Mourinho last December with the team languishing in 16th place.

While Guus Hiddink steadied the ship, taking Chelsea to tenth, Conte knows he has to improve his players' self-belief ahead of the new season, which he anticipates will be a "great battle".

"We are working on a new idea of football," the former Italy coach said on Friday. "The team lost their confidence a bit in the last season. We are working on this.

"I had these situations and so you know the right time to go strong or soft or in a good way," he added. "It's important not to forget last season, but it's also important to think to the present and to build a good future."

Chelsea begin their Premier League campaign when they host West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in the final fixture of the opening weekend on Monday evening.

(Reporting by Ed Dove,editing by Neil Robinson)