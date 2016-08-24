Chelsea must develop a ruthless mentality to kill games and not invite pressure from their opposition, manager Antonio Conte has said after his side endured a tense finale in their 3-2 League Cup win against third-tier Bristol Rovers.

Two goals from Michy Batshuayi handed Chelsea a 3-1 lead at the interval but Ellis Harrison's penalty early in the second half for Rovers ensured a nervous finish to the second-round game for the Premier League side..

"We must understand when you have the people to kill the game you must," Conte told the British media.

"When you leave it open, a situation like tonight can happen and until the game has finished you are afraid (of a draw)."

England manager Sam Allardyce recently said he would be open to hold talks with John Terry over a possible return to international football, and Conte said it would not be right for him to interfere in the situation.

"I'm a former international team coach so I know this situation and prefer it to be solved between Sam Allardyce and John Terry," the former Italy manager added. "That's the right way.

"John Terry has a great attitude during training and is working very hard. I'm very happy with his commitment.

"But for the international team, it is important for it to be solved between Sam Allardyce and John Terry."

Chelsea welcome Burnley in their next Premier League fixture on Saturday.

(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru)