Bayern beat Werder for record 13th straight time
BERLIN Bayern Munich edged past Werder Bremen 2-1 on Saturday for a Bundesliga record 13th consecutive win over them to stay three points clear at the top of the table.
Midfielder Cesc Fabregas must continue to sharpen the defensive side of his game to earn a place in Chelsea's starting line-up, manager Antonio Conte has said.
Fabregas is yet to start a Premier League game this season, making two substitute appearances with Conte opting for Oscar along with Nemanja Matic and N'Golo Kante in midfield.
The Italian manager, though, assured that the Spaniard remains part of his plans at Stamford Bridge.
"Cesc is in my plans and in Chelsea's plans," Conte told British media. "Cesc is working very well and improving a lot in many aspects in the defensive situation.
"I have to choose 11 players but if it happens that I decide to play with Cesc, another player will be on the bench and I want to see the same attitude and behaviour of Cesc."
The former Juventus manager added that Brazilian Oscar's all-round game was better suited for Chelsea's midfield.
"I always thought this team needed to find a good balance when you have possession of the ball and when you have not, and last season Chelsea conceded 55 goals," Conte added.
"Oscar is a good player, great technique and can do both facets: both offensive and defensive.
"I asked him to stay always focussed on the game, to stay in the game. He's an important player for Chelsea."
Chelsea will look to extend their unbeaten start to the league when they host sixth-placed Liverpool on Friday night.
(Reporting by Nivedita Shankar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's troubles away from home continued when they were held to a goalless draw at Alaves on Saturday, dropping points on the road for a second consecutive week and losing Uruguay international Jose Maria Gimenez to injury.
LIBREVILLE Two late goals in the space of three minutes put Burkina Faso into the African Nations Cup semi-finals after they beat Tunisia 2-0 in their quarter-final on Saturday. Aristide Bance hammered home a controversial free kick in the 81st minute to break the deadlock and a breakaway goal from Prejuce Nakoulma in the 84th settled the result as unfancied Burkina Faso reached the last four for the second time in four years. They will now meet the winners of Sunday’s quarter-