Chelsea manager Antonio Conte hailed the tactical flexibility of Victor Moses in Saturday's 2-0 Premier League victory at Hull City, saying the 25-year-old would fit the wing-back role.

Following last month's defensive errors, Conte employed a new defensive formation at the KC Stadium, with wing backs Moses and Marcos Alonso providing pace and width.

Moses, making his first start in the league this season, provided defensive solidity and was an attacking threat as well.

"Moses played an incredible game in defensive and offensive situations. It is fantastic because he is working very hard. He deserved to play and he showed me that my choice was right," Conte told the club website.

Conte also backed Alonso and Pedro, who has started in the league just once this season, to thrive in the role.

"Pedro can also play in the same way to give you the opportunity to exploit one-v-one," he added.

"Alonso played in this role at Fiorentina. This was his first Premier League start, but in the same way as the other players he must work. He played a good game but he can improve."

Chelsea, who are seventh in the league standings, host champions Leicester City on Oct. 15.

