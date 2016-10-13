Two leading British bookmakers have suspended betting on Chelsea's Antonio Conte becoming the next Premier League manager to be given the sack.

Betway and Paddy Power have stopped accepting bets on the Italian, who joined the club in the close season, while Sky Bet is offering odds of 6/4 that he will be the next casualty in the top-flight sack race.

Conte's compatriot Francesco Guidolin became the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season when he was sacked by Swansea City earlier this month and replaced by former U.S. national team coach Bob Bradley.

Chelsea are seventh in the table on 13 points, with four wins, one draw and two defeats after seven games and host defending champions Leicester City on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)