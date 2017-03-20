Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
Chelsea striker Diego Costa is unlikely to win any 'fair play' awards this season but goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois says the fiery forward has become much better at controlling his temper despite relentless heavy treatment from opposing defenders.
Costa was booked for dissent in the 16th minute of Chelsea's 2-1 victory at Stoke on Saturday but showed impressive restraint for the rest of the game despite being fouled by Phil Bardsley and Bruno Martins Indi.
"When they kicked him, he remained calm and that's very good for us because in the worst case, he would have got a second yellow card and been out of the game," Courtois told British media.
"In some moments maybe Diego exaggerates a bit, but all of the time, they hit him quite well."
Costa, who has picked up six bookings in the league this season, has been a key figure in Premier League leaders Chelsea's campaign.
"After four or five 50-50 moments where the referee can whistle or not whistle, he gets a bit angry and gets a yellow card," Belgian international Courtois added.
"So it's important for him to stay calm and he's developed that a lot this season. "
Chelsea are 10 points clear at the top ahead of the international break and will host 16th-placed Crystal Palace on April 1.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.
West Ham United's first home game of the 2017-18 Premier League campaign against Southampton will be rescheduled as the London Stadium undergoes renovation following the conclusion of the 2017 IAAF World Athletics Championships on Aug. 13.