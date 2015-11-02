Dempsey grabs hat-trick as U.S. hammer Honduras 6-0
Clint Dempsey scored a hat-trick as the United States hammered Honduras 6-0 in California on Friday to get their 2018 World Cup qualifying campaign back on track.
LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa has avoided disciplinary action after appearing to kick out at Liverpool's Martin Skrtel in Saturday's 3-1 defeat, according to English Football Association sources.
Referee Mark Clattenburg is understood to have seen the incident and opted against issuing a caution, meaning there can be no retrospective sanction by the authorities.
The two players had fallen to the ground after a challenge by Spanish international Costa.
"I think it is a clear red card," former World Cup final referee Howard Webb said on television at the time.
"He commits a foul on Martin Skrtel, then there is a little kick. The second action is a clear act of violent conduct. Diego Costa is a lucky boy on that occasion."
MEXICO CITY Striker Javier "Chicharito" Hernandez scored a record-equalling 46th international goal to send Mexico on their way to a 2-0 win over Costa Rica in a World Cup qualifier on Friday.