LONDON Chelsea striker Diego Costa must serve an extra one-match ban after being sent off in last month's FA Cup tie at Everton, the Football Association said on Friday.

"Following an Independent Regulatory Commission hearing on Thursday, Chelsea's Diego Costa has been given a one-match suspension, fined 20,000 pounds and warned as to his future conduct," the ruling body said in a statement.

Costa admitted a charge of improper conduct in relation to his behaviour after he was shown a second yellow card in the FA Cup quarter-final at Goodison Park.

"This suspension will follow immediately on the conclusion of the player's current ban," the FA added.

The original two-match ban meant missing the Premier League game at home to West Ham United, which was drawn 2-2, and Saturday's visit to Aston Villa.

Costa will now also be unavailable for the league match against Swansea City.

In the defeat at Everton he was slow to leave the field after being shown a red card by referee Michael Oliver.

But the FA ruled there was no case to answer over an alleged gesture to Everton fans or suggestions that he bit the home team's midfielder Gareth Barry.

