Rested Real Madrid ready for Celta after King's Cup loss
MADRID A refreshed Real Madrid face Celta Vigo on Sunday less than two weeks after they were eliminated from the King's Cup by the Galician club.
LONDON Spain striker Diego Costa could miss next month's European Championship finals due to his latest hamstring injury, Chelsea's interim manager Guus Hiddink said on Friday.
The Brazilian-born forward missed Wednesday's 1-1 Premier League draw at Liverpool and will not be back for Sunday's final game of the season at home to champions Leicester City.
"He needs a good rest and with training he might be fit for the Euros but I’m not sure," Hiddink told a news conference.
Spain coach Vicente del Bosque will name his initial 23-man squad on Tuesday, with the option to make changes by May 31.
The European champions have been drawn in Group D with Croatia, the Czech Republic and Turkey at the Euro 2016 finals, which run from June 10-July 10 in France.
(Reporting by Steve Tongue; Editing by Ken Ferris)
LONDON Arsenal travel across town to a vengeful Chelsea on Saturday knowing that another depressing defeat at Stamford Bridge would see their Premier League title hopes swept away with the lunchtime leftovers.
Older brothers do not usually take too kindly to being offered advice by younger siblings but Germany's Mischa Zverev listened to 19-year-old Alexander and it helped turn his career around.