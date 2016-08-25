West Ham fans offered deal to get Payet off their backs
LONDON After selling Dimitri Payet to Olympique de Marseille for 25 million pounds, West Ham United are offering fans a cut-price deal to get the French forward off their backs as well.
Goalkeeper Eduardo has joined Chelsea on a one-year deal from Croatian champions Dinamo Zagreb, the Premier League club said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old, who has 35 caps for Portugal, spent two seasons with Dinamo, making more than 70 appearances.
Eduardo was a non-playing member of the Portugal squad that won Euro 2016.
"Having the opportunity to come to the Premier League and to...such a big club, it is an easy decision to make," Eduardo told.
"This is the best and most difficult league and it is another level from where I have been until now. So it is a new challenge."
Eduardo, who will compete with Thibaut Courtois and Asmir Begovic for playing time at Chelsea, becomes new manager Antonio Conte's third signing, following the additions of midfielder N'Golo Kante and striker Michy Batshuayi.
Hull City midfielder Ryan Mason has been discharged from hospital just over a week after fracturing his skull in a clash of heads during a Premier League game at Chelsea.
MELBOURNE In his darkest moments last year when he doubted if he would ever get back to full fitness following his knee injury, Roger Federer clung on to one thought -- he still had the game to maybe sneak another grand slam title.