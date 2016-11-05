Morgan, Root help England eclipse India in Kanpur
KANPUR, India Skipper Eoin Morgan and batting mainstay Joe Root engineered England's easy chase to secure their seven-wicket victory against India in the first Twenty20 International on Thursday.
Two goals from Eden Hazard inspired Chelsea to a ruthless 5-0 rout of Everton on Saturday that sent Antonio Conte's resurgent Blues to the top of the Premier League table.
The Belgian scored on 19 and 56 minutes, the second after a delightful back-heel from Pedro, as Chelsea blew away the visitors with one of the season's standout performances that confirmed Chelsea as genuine title contenders.
Pedro was equally impressive, setting up Marcos Alonso for Chelsea's second with a ball across the area on 20 minutes, and rounding off the romp with their fifth after Hazard's shot was blocked.
Diego Costa also got on the scoresheet just before halftime with a fierce shot past Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg. The goal was the Spanish international's 12th of the season.
MELBOURNE Roger Federer held firm against a furious fightback from fellow Swiss Stan Wawrinka, edging his former apprentice 7-5 6-3 1-6 4-6 6-3 in a Melbourne Park classic to reach the final of the Australian Open on Thursday.
KINGSTON Usain Bolt and his Jamaican team mates who won the 4 x 100m relay at the 2008 Beijing Games have been told by the country's Olympic Association to return their gold medals following Nesta Carter's failed drug test.