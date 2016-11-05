Two goals from Eden Hazard inspired Chelsea to a ruthless 5-0 rout of Everton on Saturday that sent Antonio Conte's resurgent Blues to the top of the Premier League table.

The Belgian scored on 19 and 56 minutes, the second after a delightful back-heel from Pedro, as Chelsea blew away the visitors with one of the season's standout performances that confirmed Chelsea as genuine title contenders.

Pedro was equally impressive, setting up Marcos Alonso for Chelsea's second with a ball across the area on 20 minutes, and rounding off the romp with their fifth after Hazard's shot was blocked.

Diego Costa also got on the scoresheet just before halftime with a fierce shot past Everton keeper Maarten Stekelenburg. The goal was the Spanish international's 12th of the season.

