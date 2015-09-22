Football - Chelsea v Arsenal - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 19/9/15Chelsea's Eden Hazard at the end of the matchReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

Chelsea midfielder Eden Hazard is convinced he has not lost his magic touch that was on full display last season and is taking confidence from his goal against Arsenal as he seeks to rediscover the same form this campaign.

The Belgium international's 14 goals helped Chelsea become the English champions for the fifth time last season, besides earning him England's Footballer of the Year and the Players' Player of the Year awards.

The goals have, however, dried up this season for the 24-year-old who failed to find the back of the net in first five league games and scored a deflected goal in stoppage time in Saturday's 2-0 win against Arsenal.

"I am feeling good. Last year I had a good season. I have not lost my quality," Hazard told the club website.

"I had a good game and scored a goal with a bit of luck, but that will be good for my confidence," he said.

Hazard was equally happy that Chelsea had arrested their league slump with their second win in six games.

"After the complicated start to the season we’ve had we had to win against a good team," he said.

"We won during the week as well and the confidence was close (to being fully restored). We deserved to win the match."

The bad-tempered Premier League derby at Stamford Bridge saw Chelsea striker Diego Costa being charged with "act of violent conduct" after television replays showed him catching Arsenal defender Laurent Koscielny with his arm.

Midfielder Cesc Fabregas said Costa remained popular with the fans as well as his team mates.

"He's very competitive; it's good, he's hungry for success and to win all the time," the former Arsenal captain said.

"You can see the fans love him as well, they get behind him all the time so it's great for us," he added.

