LONDON Belgium forward Eden Hazard is fit and available for Chelsea's trip to Bournemouth on Saturday after more than a month out with a hip injury, manager Guus Hiddink said.

Hazard, last season's Premier League Player of the Year, has not played since the second leg of Chelsea's Champions League clash with Paris St Germain.

"He is available and will travel," Hiddink told a news conference on Friday. "Not for the whole game, but he's available to play.

"This week he trained physically without any complaints, which is a good signal. He was very lively."

Hazard's return to fitness will also be a boost for his country's preparations for the European Championship which begins in June.

Captain John Terry is also close to a return from an Achilles problem although he will not play at Bournemouth, despite travelling.

"He has his treatment here and he's done individual training. I'm hoping he'll step up next week and we'll see how it goes for the last couple of games," Hiddink said.

Reigning champions Chelsea are 10th in the table after a disappointing campaign but could still have a large say in who wins this season's crown.

Leaders Leicester City go to Stamford Bridge on the last day of the season and Tottenham Hotspur, five points behind Leicester in second place, travel to west London on May 2.

Interim manager Hiddink, who has just five matches left in charge before making way for Antonio Conte, said his side would make it difficult for both title chasers.

"Every game I see on the training pitch, whether it's seven-a-side, eight-a-side or 10-a-side they are fully committed to winning, which means they are not fading away," he said.

"All the games we have, whatever is at stake, Chelsea will play to try to win."

