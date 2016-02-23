Midfielder John Obi Mikel wants interim manager Guus Hiddink to extend his stay at Chelsea beyond the current season, despite the Dutchman confirming his intention to leave the club in May.

Hiddink replaced Jose Mourinho in December and has lost just once in 13 games in all competitions with the same squad that suffered their worst start to a league season since 1978 under the Portuguese.

"Obviously, definitely I want him to stay," Mikel, who has featured in 11 games for Hiddink after falling out of favour under Mourinho, told British media.

"It is the choice of the owner, the club and the board... but if you speak to the players, 98 or 99 percent of them want him to stay."

Hiddink, 69, said on Friday that he would leave as planned after the current campaign but Mikel feels there is a chance he may stay on.

"It depends on the board and it depends on Guus if he wants to continue. He has said that he is here until the end of the season but you never know, he might change his mind," the 28-year-old Nigerian added.

"If the club want to appoint him, fair enough. His record speaks for itself."

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)