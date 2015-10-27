Football - West Ham United v Chelsea - Barclays Premier League - Upton Park - 24/10/15Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho in the stands dejected as West Ham fans celebrate their second goalReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

LONDON Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct by the Football Association after being sent to the stands for the second half of his side's 2-1 loss at West Ham United on Saturday, the governing body said on Monday.

"Jose Mourinho has been charged with misconduct in relation to his language and/or behaviour towards the match officials in or around the dressing room area at halftime," a statement said.

The FA confirmed that Mourinho's assistant Silvino Louro has also been charged with misconduct in relation to his behaviour which led to his 45th-minute dismissal from the technical area.

Both West Ham and Chelsea were also charged with failing to control their players during incidents at the end of the first half of the London derby at Upton Park.

All parties have until 6 p.m BT on Thursday to respond.

Earlier on Monday, an FA spokesman said Chelsea would be fined 25,000 pounds and asked for their observations because six of their players received a yellow card.

One of them, Nemanja Matic, was sent off, making seven cautions in all.

Matic's red card upset both Mourinho and Louro with Mourinho reportedly going to see referee Jon Moss at halftime.

Moss's report, submitted on Monday, of the incident triggered the FA charge against Mourinho who has already been served with a suspended stadium ban this season after criticising a match official following Chelsea's home defeat by Southampton earlier this month.

His latest misdemeanour would not necessarily result in the stadium ban being implemented but adds to his woes after Chelsea's worst ever start to a Premier League campaign, having lost five of their opening 10 games.

The Premier League are also expected to write to Chelsea about a possible breach of the regulation that clubs must fulfil media obligations after a game.

Neither Mourinho nor any of his coaches attended the traditional post-match news conference at West Ham.

The normal sanction is a warning or a fine although the Premier League said that is often not made public.

Chelsea have no planned news conference before Tuesday's League Cup match at Stoke City.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue and Martyn Herman; Editing by Tony Jimenez/Rex Gowar)