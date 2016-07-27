France's national soccer team player N'Golo Kante arrives to attend a news conference at the team training centre of Clairefontaine, near Paris, France, March 22, 2016. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

The arrival of French midfielder N'Golo Kante during the close season has given new Chelsea manager Antonio Conte a welcome selection headache in midfield.

Kante, who joined from Leicester City, is Conte's second signing of the close season and has brought additional quality to a midfield, which includes the likes of Nemanja Matic, Cesc Fabregas and Oscar.

"N'Golo is an important player and for this reason we bought him. I can't wait to transfer my idea of football to him and find a different solution," the Italian told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"The players in a great team like Chelsea must know there are many players that can play. It's important for me to have a good choice to try the best solution game by game."

Chelsea have no intention of selling Matic with Conte insisting the 27-year-old is very much part of his plans for the new season.

"Matic is an important player for me, a very important player. In my idea of football he is an important player and he knows this," Conte said.

"I am delighted with his attitude and behaviour and I see in him a great commitment."

With Juventus making Gonzalo Higuain the third most expensive player and Manchester United set to complete the 100 million pound ($131.3 million) signing of Paul Pogba, according to media reports, Conte said he was frustrated by the "crazy" transfer market.

"This season we are seeing a crazy market. It's incredible... I don't know if this situation can continue," Conte told British media.

"It's very difficult for all the teams to try and buy the players. Now, we are starting to speak about 100 million, 120m, 95m, and these prices are incredible."

Conte will begin his tenure in England with a London derby against West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on Aug. 15.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)