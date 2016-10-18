Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante backed manager Antonio Conte's wing-back formation used in recent games, saying the tactical changes have suited him and the club.

Following the introduction of Conte's new 3-4-3 system in recent games, Chelsea secured successive Premier League wins over Hull City and champions Leicester City, without conceding a goal in the process.

Frenchman Kante, one of the pivotal figures in Leicester's brilliant title-winning season, has featured in all eight of Chelsea's league games this campaign since joining from the Foxes in the close season.

Kante added that the new formation has provided him the freedom to roam forward.

"The new system is working well. We have been better with and without the ball, and we have conceded fewer chances," Kante told the club website.

"Personally I like the system too. My job in a defensive central midfield position is to cut off attacks against us, but it has been a bit different in the past two games as I have been able to get forward a bit myself."

Chelsea, who are fifth in the league standings and three points behind leaders Manchester City, host Manchester United on Sunday.

