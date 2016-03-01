Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a new contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League club said.

The 20-year-old made his debut against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last season and has made nine appearances this term.

"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Chelsea and my focus is on working hard in training every day in order to push on and establish myself in the team," he told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)