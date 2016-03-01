Dortmund blasts the 'hardest 15 minutes' of Bartra's life
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
Midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has signed a new contract with Chelsea that will keep him at the club until 2021, the Premier League club said.
The 20-year-old made his debut against Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League last season and has made nine appearances this term.
"I'm delighted to sign a new contract at Chelsea and my focus is on working hard in training every day in order to push on and establish myself in the team," he told the club's website (www.chelseafc.com).
(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Borussia Dortmund defender Marc Bartra has said he experienced the "hardest 15 minutes" of his life after fracturing his wrist in Tuesday's attack on the team bus.
STOCKHOLM Manchester United's Zlatan Ibrahimovic has forged his reputation on spectacular goalscoring feats but his former Sweden team mate Jonas Olsson believes the striker's success is built as much on physical strength as technique.