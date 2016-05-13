Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has needed time to adapt to the physical nature of the Premier League after making his club debut last season, he was quoted as saying on Friday.

The 20-year-old, who has signed a new contract to 2021, has made 12 league appearances this season and scored his first top-flight goal in last month's win at relegated Aston Villa.

"The biggest lesson has been how tough it is physically at the top level. After not playing many games, having to then come on and impress is hard, so physically it takes its toll," Loftus-Cheek told British media.

"The more games I get the better I feel physically. For me, as a young player, you don't need to set the world alight in your first few games in the team."

Chelsea will end their woeful title defence against their former manager Claudio Ranieri's unlikely champions Leicester City at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

(Reporting by Ian Rodricks in Bengaluru)