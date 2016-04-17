Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 16/4/16Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois is shown a red card after this foul on Manchester City's Fernandinho resulting in a penaltyReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 16/4/16Sergio Aguero celebrates with Fabian Delph after scoring the third goal for Manchester City and completing his hat trickReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 16/4/16Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois is shown a red card after this foul on Manchester City's Fernandinho resulting in a penaltyAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 16/4/16Chelsea's Ruben Loftus Cheek looks dejected at the end of the matchAction Images via Reuters / Tony O'BrienLivepic

Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 16/4/16Sergio Aguero scores the third goal for Manchester City and completes his hat trickReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

Football Soccer - Chelsea v Manchester City - Barclays Premier League - Stamford Bridge - 16/4/16Sergio Aguero celebrates with team mates after scoring the third goal for Manchester City and completing his hat trickReuters / Dylan MartinezLivepic

LONDON Sergio Aguero was acclaimed as "the best striker in the Premier League" by manager Manuel Pellegrini after his hat-trick helped Manchester City beat Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

The win capped an excellent week for City, who moved ahead of Arsenal into third place in the table and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League after beating Paris St Germain on Tuesday.

Aguero took his season's league tally to 21 goals with strikes in the 32nd and 54th minutes and an 80th-minute penalty after Chelsea keeper Thibaut Courtois was sent off for upending Fernandinho.

The performance delighted City's manager Manuel Pellegrini, who said: “I am sure he is the best striker in the league, he makes a difference playing every game."

Equally influential in the victory was midfielder Kevin de Bruyne who produced the sort of performance that has left many questioning why Chelsea let their former midfielder leave without having had the chance to prove himself at Stamford Bridge.

The Belgian's return from injury has played a significant part in City's recent improved form and he was at the hub of most of their attacks, linking superbly with Aguero for the first two goals.

First De Bruyne broke from a Chelsea corner to allow the Argentine to cut inside and open the scoring. Then De Bruyne produced another telling thrust from his own half to again feed Aguero, via Samir Nasri, as City overwhelmed Chelsea with a series of clinical attacks.

Courtois's rash challenge on Fernandinho gave away the penalty which allowed Aguero, who had missed from the spot against PSG on Tuesday, to complete his hat-trick.

Defeat left Chelsea looking ahead to a new start under new manager Antonio Conte, who will join ahead of next season.

"Chelsea are (in) a difficult situation this season," outgoing boss Guus Hiddink said.

"Chelsea need to be in the first four places. We were knocking on the door but we didn’t create open chances. They outplayed us on 60-70 yard counters."

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Alan Baldwin/Toby Davis)