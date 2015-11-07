LONDON Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho was banished to the stands at West Ham United last month for refusing to leave the referee's dressing room at halftime and using abusive language towards the officials, the FA said.

The outspoken Portuguese had already been handed a one-match stadium suspension, meaning he will miss Saturday's Premier League game at Stoke City, and a fine of 40,000 pounds ($60,188) for his behaviour at Upton Park.

In a statement on Friday, the FA said Mourinho "refused to

leave the match officials’ dressing room when requested and/or

used abusive and/or insulting language towards the match officials".

Mourinho was unhappy at halftime after Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic had been sent off, Cesc Fabregas had an effort ruled out for offside and Kurt Zouma's header went within millimetres of going over the line.

The match report of referee Jon Moss was also made public by the FA on Friday.

"When myself and my colleagues left the field at halftime, as we entered the tunnel area to get to our dressing room, Mr Mourinho was waiting for us clearly agitated and began aggressively asking about first-half decisions," Moss wrote.

"Mr Mourinho asked me about a tackle, an offside and a goalline clearance. I gave him brief answers to his questions. After this I asked him to leave the dressing room area.

"He refused. I asked him again. After he refused again I asked (security manager) Mr Simon Sutton to escort him from the room," added Moss.

"At this point Mr Mourinho became very aggressive and animated. He shouted that you (expletive deleted) referees are weak...(Arsenal manager Arsene) Wenger is right about you...you are (expletive deleted) weak.

"I advised Mr Mourinho not to take his position in the technical area for the second half due to his actions," said Moss.

Wenger had called referee Mike Dean "naive" and "weak" after Arsenal's 2-0 defeat at Chelsea in September.

Chelsea were beaten 2-1 at West Ham, one of six league defeats the champions have suffered in a miserable start to the season that has left them sixth from bottom.

($1 = 0.6646 pounds)

(Reporting by Tony Jimenez, Editing by Karolos Grohmann)