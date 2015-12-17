LONDON Factbox on Jose Mourinho who was sacked as Chelsea manager on Thursday:

EARLY DAYS:

- Born in January 1963 in Setubal, Portugal.

- Following a modest playing career, he accepts a job in 1992 as an interpreter for former England manager Bobby Robson at Sporting Lisbon before becoming assistant coach from 1994-96.

- Moves with Robson to Barcelona in 1996 and helps them win the King's Cup, the Super Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup and takes his first job as a fully-fledged coach at Benfica in 2000 but falls out with the club's president and quits.

PORTO CALLING:

- Wins the UEFA Cup and domestic cup double in his first full season in charge of Porto in 2003. In 2004 he wins a second successive league title and team beat AS Monaco 3-0 in Champions League final. After the match he announces he will leave and is soon appointed coach of Chelsea on a three-year contract.

SUCCESS AT CHELSEA:

- In 2005 Mourinho leads Chelsea to their first top-flight title for 50 years, and the club go on to retain the Premier League trophy a year later.

- Chelsea finish second in the league behind Manchester United in 2007 and lose to Liverpool in the Champions League semi-finals. They win the League Cup and the FA Cup though.

- Club announce Mourinho's departure in September 2007 after a falling out with owner Roman Abramovich.

VOYAGE TO ITALY:

- Mourinho replaces Roberto Mancini as coach of Inter Milan in June 2008, shocking Italy with his outspoken style. Wins the Serie A title in his debut season.

- In 2010 he ends club's 45-year wait for a third European crown as they complete a Champions League, Serie A and Italian Cup treble.

- Quits after a series of run-ins with Italian football establishment. "We have done something historic that has never happened in Italian football. But still we don't properly understand what we have achieved," he said.

BIG CHALLENGE AT REAL:

- Becomes coach of Real Madrid in May 2010, signing a four-year contract with the Spanish giants.

- Wins King's Cup in his first season.

- In 2012, Real win their first La Liga title for four years, smashing league records and ending Barca's domestic dominance. Becomes the fourth coach, after Tomislav Ivic, Ernst Happel and Giovanni Trapattoni, to win league titles in at least four different countries -- Portugal, England, Italy and Spain.

- Mourinho says in May 2012 he is motivated by the challenges ahead at Real and agrees a two-year contract extension that ties him to the club until 2016.

TURBULENT 2013:

- Dressing-room divisions come to the fore in 2013 after defeat by Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League semi-finals. Mourinho says after the match: "I know in England I am loved -- by the fans, by the media that treat me fairly," fuelling media speculation he could be on his way back to Chelsea.

- Mourinho and Real end the season on a low after losing 2-1 to Atletico Madrid in the King's Cup final on May 17.

- Days later it is announced Mourinho will leave Real.

CHELSEA RETURN:

- Chelsea chief executive Ron Gourlay announces the appointment of Mourinho as manager for the second time, on a four-year contract, on June 3, 2013.

- Mourinho's first competitive game back in charge ends in a 2–0 home victory over Hull City.

- The Portuguese suffers his first-ever home league defeat as Chelsea manager, a 2–1 reverse to Sunderland on April 19, 2014.

- Having consistently played down Chelsea's title chances, Mourinho's side finish third, four points behind champions Manchester City.

TRIUMPHANT 2015:

- After a strong start to the Premier League season, Chelsea beat Tottenham Hotspur 2–0 in the League Cup final to claim their first trophy of the campaign, also handing Mourinho his first silverware since returning to Stamford Bridge.

- Chelsea are crowned league champions on May 3 after beating Crystal Palace with three games to spare.

- Mourinho is Premier League manager of the season.

- On the eve of the 2015-16 campaign, Mourinho signs a new four-year deal.

CHELSEA BLUES:

- Holders Chelsea go out of League Cup in fourth round, losing on penalties at Stoke City.

- Team lose nine of their first 16 Premier League games, increasing speculation Abramovich will part company with Mourinho despite the adoring Blues fans still singing his name.

- After their latest defeat, 2-1 at Leicester City on Monday, Mourinho accuses some players of "betraying his work" and says he feels "ashamed" as Chelsea hover one point above the relegation zone, 14 points outside the Champions League places.

- Chelsea announce on Dec. 17 that Mourinho is leaving the club by mutual consent.

(Compiled by Ken Ferris; Editing by Tony Jimenez)