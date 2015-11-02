Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho walks on the pitch after defeat.Action Images via Reuters / John Sibley

LONDON Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho has been given a one-match stadium suspension with immediate effect and fined 40,000 pounds over a misconduct charge, the Football Association said on Monday.

The Portuguese admitted an FA charge relating to his language and/or behaviour towards the match officials during his side's 2-1 defeat by West Ham United on Oct. 24.

Mourinho was sent to the stands at Upton Park after trying to speak to referee Jon Moss at halftime following Nemanja Matic's first-half red card.

It is the latest blow for Mourinho, who is under pressure with Chelsea 15th in the Premier League having lost six of their opening 11 matches -- the worst start by any defending Premier League champions.

They are labouring in the Champions League, in which they face Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday, and out of the League Cup.

Mourinho has also been named as a respondent in the legal action being brought against the club by their former team doctor Eva Carneiro for constructive dismissal, sources close to the case said on Monday.

He will be forced to miss Saturday's trip to Stoke City, who beat Chelsea on penalties in the League Cup last week.

The latest punishment is separate from the one-match suspended stadium ban and £50,000 fine Mourinho received earlier this season for comments about match officials following Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League defeat to Southampton.

Chelsea coach Silvino Louro had a charge of improper conduct relating to the West Ham game withdrawn, the FA said in a statement on its website. But the governing body added that it had reminded Louro "of his responsibilities".

(Writing by Stephen Wood; Editing by Mark Meadows and Martyn Herman; mark.meadows@thomsonreuters.com; +44 20 7542 7933; Reuters Messaging:; mark.meadows.reuters.com@reuters.net)