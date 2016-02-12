Chelsea midfielder Oscar has said that he has no reason to leave the club and was keen to add to his trophy haul with the Premier League champions.

"I want to stay here for a long time. I want to win more games, more trophies, because I love Chelsea, I love the fans," the Brazil international, whose contract runs through to the end of the 2019 season, told Chelsea TV.

"I don't have (a reason to) change the club. Everyone likes me here and I'm very happy here."

Guus Hiddink's side, who are 13th in the table, host fourth-from-bottom Newcastle United in the league on Saturday.

(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)