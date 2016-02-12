Wenger says Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal
Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal despite speculation that he is disillusioned by the club's failure to challenge for the Premier League title, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
Chelsea midfielder Oscar has said that he has no reason to leave the club and was keen to add to his trophy haul with the Premier League champions.
"I want to stay here for a long time. I want to win more games, more trophies, because I love Chelsea, I love the fans," the Brazil international, whose contract runs through to the end of the 2019 season, told Chelsea TV.
"I don't have (a reason to) change the club. Everyone likes me here and I'm very happy here."
Guus Hiddink's side, who are 13th in the table, host fourth-from-bottom Newcastle United in the league on Saturday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru. Editing by Patrick Johnston)
Alexis Sanchez wants to stay at Arsenal despite speculation that he is disillusioned by the club's failure to challenge for the Premier League title, manager Arsene Wenger said on Friday.
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is hoping a strong finish to the season will help the Premier League club attract top players.
Manager Mark Hughes said he does not expect Saido Berahino to produce his best football for Stoke City until next season as the striker is still finding his feet at the Premier League club.