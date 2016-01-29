Brazil's Alexandre Pato celebrates his goal against Australia during their international friendly soccer match in Brasilia September 7, 2013. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

LONDON Premier League champions Chelsea have signed Brazilian forward Alexandre Pato on loan from Corinthians until the end of the season, the London club announced on Friday.

"I am so happy to sign for Chelsea. It is a dream for me. I am looking forward to meeting and getting to know my new team-mates and cannot wait to play," he told Chelsea's website (www.chelseafc.com).

"I thank Chelsea for their support and hope I can repay this faith to the club and its fans."

Pato left AC Milan for his native Brazil in 2013, having scored 63 goals in 150 appearances for the Rossoneri and helping them to the Serie A title in 2010-11.

The 26-year-old has 27 caps for Brazil, scoring 10 goals.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Ken Ferris)