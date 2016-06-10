MADRID Chelsea forward Pedro fears Pep Guardiola, his former coach at Barcelona, could be in for a rude awakening at Manchester City next season.

Guardiola, 45, was appointed to succeed Manuel Pellegrini as City coach after spending three years as Bayern Munich boss.

"Although we know he is a great coach, Pep is not going to have it easy," Pedro, who played under Guardiola at Barcelona for four seasons before the coach's departure in 2012, told Marca.

"It's a difficult league, complicated. I don't think he will be able to express his football."

Guardiola's coaching trademark has been an emphasis on ball possession, short passing and clever movement.

He has enjoyed remarkable success, winning 14 trophies in his four years at Barca before leading Bayern to three straight Bundesliga titles and two German Cups.

"He is faithful to his ideas and he can convince his players to change the philosophy of direct play by playing more elaborate football," said Pedro, who is currently with the Spain squad preparing for Euro 2016.

"We shall see how his first year goes."

Pedro, however, expects Jose Mourinho to be a hit at Manchester United.

Mourinho, sacked by Chelsea in December after his team plummeted down the Premier League table, was unveiled last month as United's new manager following the dismissal of Louis van Gaal.

"One thing is certain, he will bring a lot of intensity," Pedro said.

"It's going to be a very strong team and consistent at the back. He has a lot of character and very clear ideas."

Pedro joined Chelsea in last year's close season from Barca and scored eight goals in his debut campaign. Chelsea, however, could only finish 10th in the Premier League.

"I've never experienced anything like that," he said. "To be in a great club and find yourself at Christmas near the relegation zone...

"They sacked a very good coach and it was difficult and complicated. But I don't regret leaving Barca. I will continue at Chelsea."

Pedro, 28, is eager to work under Antonio Conte next season. The current Italy manager will join Chelsea after Euro 2016.

"Conte is a coach that works a lot from a tactical level and demands a lot from his players," he said. "He will be good for us.

"We will need to show more hunger and ambition for Chelsea to return to where it deserves."

(Reporting by Adriana Garcia; Editing by Toby Davis)