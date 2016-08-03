AS Roma's Mohamed Salah controls the ball during the Italian Serie A soccer match against Empoli at the Olympic stadium in Rome, Italy, October 17, 2015. REUTERS/Tony Gentile

Egypt winger Mohamed Salah has left Chelsea to join AS Roma on a permanent deal, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The 24-year-old spent last season on loan at Roma, scoring 14 goals and contributing six assists to help the capital club to a third-placed finish in Serie A.

He moved to Chelsea from Basel in January 2014, but was loaned to Fiorentina a year later after struggling to make an impact at Stamford Bridge, managing just 13 Premier League appearances.

He scored six goals in 16 league outings for Fiorentina, but rejected the chance to return to Florence in order to spend last season with Roma.

"Chelsea Football Club thanks Mohamed for his service and wishes him well for the future," read a statement on the club's website.

(Reporting by Ed Dove; Editing by Toby Davis)