LONDON On the day Chelsea marked the 10th anniversary of Peter Osgood's death, young striker Bertrand Traore scored the sort of special goal that used to be the trademark of the 'King of Stamford Bridge'.

The 20-year-old Burkina Faso international, brought into the attack because of a minor injury to Diego Costa, put the Premier League champions in front before a late goal by Mame Biram Diouf earned Stoke City a well-deserved 1-1 draw on Saturday.

Traore, making his first home league start for Chelsea, looked completely out of his depth against a strong Stoke rearguard but suddenly burst into life with a dynamic long-range strike in the 39th minute.

He took the ball away from his marker with a silky first touch before thumping a fierce left-foot drive into the top corner of Jack Butland's net, an effort reminiscent of former England forward Osgood.

"It was a beautiful goal," interim manager Guus Hiddink told the BBC. "It's always good to see the young players coming in and doing well.

"In the beginning he was a bit passive but through the goal I hope he can step up to the next level. We know he has the capacity to do that, he showed that with his goal."

The draw left Chelsea 10th in the table with 40 points and meant Hiddink became the first Premier League manager to go 12 matches unbeaten at the start of his reign.

"Everyone knows what the starting situation was when I came in back in December, we were one point off the relegation zone," said the Dutchman.

"There was a little bit of panic because Chelsea could not be in that sort of position. We said let's get out of this zone as soon as possible and we did it."

Seventh-placed Stoke's manager Mark Hughes, a former Stamford Bridge favourite, was pleased his side picked up their first league point at Chelsea for 32 years.

"When you fall behind right before halftime against the run of play you can become a little deflated and find it difficult to get going again," said Hughes.

"Thankfully the lads showed superb character and, encouuraged by their showing, they went back out there and regained control of the game."

(Editing by Ken Ferris)