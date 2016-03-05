Birthday boy Alli stakes claim as Europe's best young talent
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
LONDON Chelsea 1 Stoke City 1
Mame Diouf secured a late point for Stoke City at Chelsea on Saturday, heading home an 85th-minute goal after goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois could only punch at Xherdan Shaqiri's dangerous cross.
The champions had gone ahead in the 39th minute through Burkino Faso striker Bertrand Traore, leading the line in place of the injured Diego Costa, who turned and sent a pinpoint shot into the corner of Jack Butland's net.
Chelsea's Brazilian duo Willian and Oscar both had good chances saved by Butland and Courtois had to dive full length to tip a Shaqiri shot round the post in the 58th minute.
The result kept Chelsea in 10th place, three points and three places behind Stoke, and maintained interim manager Guus Hiddink's unbeaten record in domestic competitions since he took over from Jose Mourinho in December.
(Reporting by Clare Lovell, editing by Alan Baldwin)
LONDON English football's new poster boy, Dele Alli, turns 21 on Tuesday with new figures suggesting he is the most productive young player in Europe.
Chelsea are well aware of what must be done to clinch the Premier League title but will also be looking cautiously over their shoulders as Tottenham Hotspur continue their relentless pursuit of the leaders, midfielder Eden Hazard has said.