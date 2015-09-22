LONDON John Terry and Radamel Falcao will return for League Cup holders Chelsea at third tier Walsall on Wednesday, said manager Jose Mourinho.

Captain Terry appeared in every Premier League game last season but was left out of Saturday's 2-0 win over Arsenal.

The former England centre half was also substituted at halftime in a 3-0 defeat by Manchester City last month and was sent off in the next game at West Bromwich Albion.

Colombia striker Falcao, on loan from Monaco, has yet to start for the Londoners.

"John’s experience will help," Mourinho told the club website (www.chelseafc.com) on the eve of the third-round tie at Walsall.

"He didn’t play the last match so he is completely fresh and completely motivated to play, the same as Falcao. It’s a good opportunity for the people who are not playing so much.

"We look to the competition in a proper way and I also think it’s very important to respect opponents. A cup is a cup. A trophy is a trophy. If you lose, you lose but you don’t need to throw it away."

The League Cup was the first trophy Mourinho won at the club, in 2005. He did so again two years later and then last season when they beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the final at Wembley.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue,; Editing by Tony Jimenez)